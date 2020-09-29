Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Uniqlo
Double Face Cocoon Coat
$99.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
Our cocoon coat is now lighter and more comfortable than ever.
Need a few alternatives?
Nanushka
Alamo Oversized Robe Coat
$825.00
from
Nanushka
BUY
Zara
Jacquard Jacket
$169.00
from
Zara
BUY
Wilfred Free
Whitewater Puffer
C$250.00
C$99.99
from
Aritzia
BUY
Rodebjer
Quilted Puffer Jacket
£367.07
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
More from Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Extra Fine Merino Crew Neck Sweater
$39.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Supima Cotton Stretch Long-sleeve Shirt
$29.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Supima Cotton Crew Neck Short-sleeve T-shirt
$14.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Airism Ultra Seamless Bikini
$7.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
More from Outerwear
Nanushka
Alamo Oversized Robe Coat
$825.00
from
Nanushka
BUY
J.Crew
Sophie Open-front Sweater-blazer
£154.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
H&M
Short Jacket
£24.99
from
H&M
BUY
Toteme
Wool Loreo Blazer
£445.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted