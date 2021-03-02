Wet For Her

Double Dildo Vibrating Union

£95.20 £85.35

Buy Now Review It

At Wet For Her

Designed and created by Wet For Her, the Union is a double dildo that delivers twice the fun and twice the pleasure for both partners. To use the Union, one partner places the “the bulb” (the shorter part) in her vagina. Once the legs come together, the muscles in the pelvic floor will ensure it kept securely and comfortably in place. The bulb has been careMore info