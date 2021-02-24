United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
The Lip Bar
Double Date Fresh Glow
$22.00
At The Lip Bar
Up your glow factor at a moment’s notice with Double Date 2-in-1 luminous chocolate bronzer (top layer) plus blood orange highlighting blush (bottom layer) and stay ready for the ultimate show-up glow up. Packed with natural ingredients for an all day stay, each stacked compact comes ready-to-travel with mirror and brush for an undeniable glow-on-the-go. You’re a goddess, why not shimmer like one? Works well with the Mocha Complexion Family