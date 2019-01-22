Search
Monse

Double Collar Coat

$3690.00$1107.00
At Shopbop
Fabric: Suiting Houndstooth trim Double collar detail Plaid pattern Long profile Collared neck Long sleeves Button at placket Lined Shell: 50% wool/50% polyester Lining: 100% silk Dry clean Made in the USA Style #MNSEE30154
