Double Cleansing Kit

This two-step cleansing technique (first step: Cleansing Oil (choose between Oily, Normal, Dry), second step: Baby Bar) helps to balance the skin, leaving it purified and properly hydrated. Double cleansing works its magic by dissolving buildup and removing pore clogging debris – which can cause acne as well as the breakdown of our collagen and elastin (the proteins that make our skin strong, supple and youthful). From acne to aging, double cleansing may become your skin’s saving grace. Especially if you typically wear a full face of makeup, live in a polluted city, produce more oil than most – or just simply want glowing, gorgeous skin. According to our Holistic Esthetician’s facial guests and beauty gurus around the world, the word is out: double cleansing is a definite DO for healthy, balanced skin.