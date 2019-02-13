Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Miu Miu
Double-buckle Cap-toe Vinyl Flats
$690.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Barneys New York
Crafted in Italy of clear vinyl, Miu Miu's flats are designed with black leather double-buckle straps. This pair is finished with silver ties at the vamp and a silver-glitter-accented cap toe and heel counter.
Featured in 1 story
You Should Only Be Traveling In These 20 Shoes
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Victoria's Secret
Pointed-toe Flat
$47.50
from
Victoria's Secret
BUY
DETAILS
Repetto
Distressed Goatskin Flats
$295.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
DETAILS
Blue by Betsey Johnson
Cake
$79.95
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
Arket
Soft Leather Ballerinas
£99.00
from
Arket
BUY
More from Miu Miu
DETAILS
Miu Miu
Black Leather Double Buckle Ballerina Flats
$750.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Miu Miu
Pony Hair Slide Sandals
$175.00
$140.00
from
The RealReal
BUY
DETAILS
Miu Miu
Black Strappy Miu Miu Sandals
£45.00
from
Rokit
BUY
DETAILS
Miu Miu
Ruffled Mohair-blend Sweater
£530.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Flats
DETAILS
TKEES
Jo Lace-up Sandal
$94.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Steve Madden
Feather-l Genuine Calf Hair Loafer Flat
$89.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Pêche
Heize Ballerina Flats
$85.00
from
Pêche
BUY
DETAILS
Franco Sarto
Leopard Loafers
$99.00
$58.91
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted