FUNKYMONKEY

Double-buckle Adjustable Eva Comfort Slides

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

Rubber sole 【Unique Style】Upper features adjustable wide straps for a durable exterior and custom fit. Take this classic with you anywhere you go for a fresh and on-trend summer look. 【Comfortable Alternative】Padded and contoured comfort footbed will mold to the shape of your foot, you'll be able to run around all day with ease to walk anywhere and keep your feet comfortable and pain-free! 【Ultra Lightweight】Soft smooth flexible EVA foam upper, waterproof, washable. 【Summer Essential】 Whether you wear shorts, jeans, T-shirts or cute skirts, simple sandals to make any simple outfit look instantly stylish. Suitable for walking, beach, shopping and leisure venues. 【Satisfaction Guaranteed】We take customer service seriously and hope that you are satisfied with the shopping experience. If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to contact us and we will do our best to meet your needs.