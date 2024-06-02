Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Topshop
Double Breasted Tartan Jacket
$110.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Topshop
Featured in 1 story
5 Fashion Week Trends You Can Buy Right Now
by
Ray Lowe
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
