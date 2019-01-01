Racil

Double Breasted Shawl Collar Silk Blend Velvet Blazer

£720.00 £360.00

Buy Now Review It

At Browns

This black Racil double breasted shawl collar silk blend velvet blazer features a shawl collar, a double breasted button fastening at the front, long sleeves, buttoned cuffs, three front pockets and a pink floral print lining. Yes, Diana Vreeland was right when she claimed that 'black is the hardest colour in the world to get right—except for gray' but luckily Chalhoub has done all the dirty work for you so all that's left for you to do, is to slip this beauty on and show it off to the world. Wear your Racil jacket to the next private view.