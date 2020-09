& Other Stories

Double Breasted Puff Sleeve Blouse

$69.00 $48.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

V-neck blouse featuring a double breasted bodice, gathered puff sleeves and jacquard finish. Invisible snap buttons inside Length of blouse: 54cm / 21.2'' (Size 36) Model wears: EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4 / Small Model height: 177cm / 5'9"