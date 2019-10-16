Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
DKNY
Double-breasted Jacket With Faux-leather Sleeves
$139.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Macy's
Sleek faux leather pops with modern style at the sleeves of this elongated jacket from DKNY.
Need a few alternatives?
Rains
Holographic Overcoat
$185.00
from
Rains
BUY
Mango
Classic Belted Trench
$129.99
$89.99
from
Mango
BUY
Eloquii
Puff Sleeve Trench Coat
$139.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
GUESS
Kingdom Stripe Print Red Moto Jacket
$128.00
from
Macy's
BUY
More from DKNY
DKNY
Opaque Control Top Tights
$16.00
from
Bare Necessities
BUY
DKNY
Sport Mock-neck Logo Bodysuit
$59.00
from
Macy's
BUY
DKNY
Sport Leopard-print Strappy-back Low-impact Sports Bra
$45.00
from
Macy's
BUY
DKNY
Sport Leopard-print High-waist Bike Shorts
$45.00
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Outerwear
Rains
Holographic Overcoat
$185.00
from
Rains
BUY
Mango
Classic Belted Trench
$129.99
$89.99
from
Mango
BUY
Eloquii
Puff Sleeve Trench Coat
$139.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
GUESS
Kingdom Stripe Print Red Moto Jacket
$128.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted