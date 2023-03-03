H&M

Double-breasted Jacket Dress

$49.99

H&M

Short, double-breasted jacket dress in twill made from a LivaEco™ viscose blend. Pointed lapels, buttons at front with a concealed snap fastener, and long sleeves with button at cuffs. Welt chest pocket and flap front pockets. Lined. Size The model is 175cm/5'9" and wears a size XL Composition Shell: Polyester 79%, Rayon 21% Lining: Polyester 100% Additional material information Shell: Recycled polyester 79%, LivaEco™ Viscose 21% Lining: Recycled polyester 100% Art. No. 1104239002