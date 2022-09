Something Navy

Double Breasted Denim Blazer

$225.00

Buy Now Review It

At Something Navy

Everything you look for in a blazer and more! The Double Breasted Denim Blazer in medium blue has an oversized fit with flap front pockets and faux horn buttons. Oh, and did we mention, it's denim? Wear it with our Two-Toned Wide Leg Denim with Slits in medium blue to complete your monochromatic look.