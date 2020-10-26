J.Crew

Double-breasted Blazer

$298.00

Buy Now Review It

At J.Crew

Product Details Because everyone should have at least one staple blazer in their closet, may we suggest this double-breasted classic? Menswear-inspired, but tailored for you with a nipped-in waist, this blazer was crafted in luxe herringbone wool from English mill Abraham Moon & Sons, known for producing some of the finest textiles in the world since 1837. Wool. Peak lapel with undercollar felt. Functional buttons at cuffs. Double breasted. Double welt pockets, interior pocket. Lined. Dry clean. Import. Select stores. Item AQ199.