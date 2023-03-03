J.Crew

Double-breasted Alfie Blazer In Drapey Corduroy

$348.00 $115.49

Buy Now Review It

At J.Crew

Product Details Inspired by menswear, and made just for you. . .The Alfie blazer features a relaxed fit that's straight through the waist (i.e., no nipping) with a longer, bum-covering length for all the layering potential. Plus, this piece was made in our new drapey corduroy fabric for an extra dose of cool and pairs perfectly with the Kate demi-boot pant. By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting our investment in Better Cotton's mission to help cotton communities survive and thrive while protecting and restoring the environment. This product is sourced through a system of mass balance and therefore may not contain Better Cotton. 92% cotton/8% Sorona® bio-polyester. Peak lapel. Double-breasted. Long sleeves. Functional buttons at cuffs. Chest pocket, hip welt pocket with flaps. Lined. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. Item BP795.