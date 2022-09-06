United States
Mach & Mach
Double Bow Crystal-embellished Satin Mules
$1811.43
At Net-A-Porter
Editors’ Notes Fit for a fashion fairytale, MACH & MACH's mules are modern day Cinderella slippers. They're made from glossy satin with squared-off toes and topped with the signature crystal-encrusted double bow embellishments. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Italian sizing View size guide Details & Care Heel measures approximately 95mm/ 4 inches White satin Slip on Made in Italy