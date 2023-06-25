Gelous

Dotting Tools (5 Pack)

Unlock a world of endless nail art possibilities with our double-ended Dotting Tools - perfect for creating dots, flowers, hearts and so much more. Achieve even and symmetrical dots every time, or pull the dots to create other interesting shapes. These handy tools come in various sizes, are easy to clean with Nail Polish Remover and won’t absorb Gelous Gel Nail Polish, so you’re free to step up your nail art game with ease. Pack size: 5 double-sided Dotting Tools Material: Metal and plastic