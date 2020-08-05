Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Vero Moda
Dotti Stripe Chambray Crop Jumpsuit
$65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
St/jmp 04
£95.99
from
Zara
BUY
Socialite
Sleeveless Wide Leg Jumpsuit
$50.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Athleta
Sayulita Jumpsuit
$98.00
from
Athleta
BUY
Everlane
The Linen Square-neck Jumpsuit
$88.00
$66.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Vero Moda
Vero Moda
Puff Sleeved Midi Dress
£44.00
£26.40
from
Vero Moda
BUY
Vero Moda
Curve Faux Leather Leggings
C$58.91
from
ASOS
BUY
Vero Moda
Curve Faux Leather Leggings
$45.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Vero Moda
Vero Moda Cord A Line Mini Skirt In Green
$24.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Pants
Loeil
Akuchi Pant
$126.00
$58.00
from
Loeil
BUY
Zara
St/jmp 04
£95.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
St/pnt 04
£89.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Crppd/crg 04
£89.99
from
Zara
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted