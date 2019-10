ShopClaudius

Dotted Tusk Horn Tassel Keychain

$10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Tibetan brass dotted tusk. Keychain has a colorful tassel to add a little extra fun to your keychain. Keychain Measurements: 3.5/8.89cm including split ring Shop keychains here: https://www.etsy.com/shop/ShopClaudius?ref=seller-platform-mcnav§ion_id=21510631