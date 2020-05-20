St. Frank

Dots Indigo Euro Pillow

$195.00 $63.60

Buy Now Review It

At St. Frank

This pillow is made from fabric inspired by our Indigo textile. In ancient times, from opulent Egypt to stark West Africa, fabric has been dyed a mysterious, beautiful blue. This is a replica of our popular St. Frank textile; the indigo color, or "gold blue," is a symbol of the link between heaven and earth. Through a careful process, indigo can produce a vast palette of blue hues; traditional dyers would ask their customers' color preferences, from the palest sky to the deepest midnight. Dye vats alone take a full week to prepare and require daily stirring. The un-dyed cloth is pinched, sewn, and tied according to precise patterns. Once dye is applied to the material, the ties are removed, revealing patterns of lines, shells, dots, or tracery. Our fabric by the yard is made of Belgian linen and cotton, and printed in the USA.