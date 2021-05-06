Crescent Garden

Dot Self-watering Planter By Crescent Garden

$119.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lumens

Key Features OK For Outdoor Use 10 year limited Convenience and style grow together in the Dot Self-Watering Planter by Crescent Garden. It’s a contemporary design with a dotted texture and is made of durable molded polymer resin that allows for outdoor use. To simplify care of your precious plants, the integrated TruDrop system ensures they're properly watered even when you’re busy or away. How does your garden grow? Exactly how you want it to, at least when it's planted in Crescent Garden planters. Since 2000, Crescent Garden has supplied homeowners and businesses around the world with a wonderfully varied range of planter shapes, sizes and colors. With so many options, you can't help but add style and depth to a container garden, indoors or out. All Crescent Garden planters are so durable, they come with a full 10 year limited warranty.