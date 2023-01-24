Lelo | FP Movement

Dot

$179.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 81418030; Color Code: 040 An innovative clitoral toy from Lelo featuring a soft, bendable tip and revolutionary elliptical motion. Designed to avoid numbness in the area around the clitoris, Dot offers unmatched precision for a versatile approach to self-pleasure. Eight settings Extra-soft silicone design Certified body-safe Sculpted, ergonomic design 100% waterproof Long-lasting charge Care/Import Wipe Clean Import