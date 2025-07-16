ZIIP

Dot

$199.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ziip

The MECCA view: Eyes closed, falling into each other — this is an olfactory experience that emotes connection. It configures a world where love eclipses all difference and division. Intangible, yet steadfast. The unexpected coupling of patchouli and papyrus enters into delicious collusion with orris butter, ginger and carrot. Candied spices of cinnamon and cardamom invoke infinite warmth and tenderness, the soothing balm of a kindred spirit. Fragrance notes: Cinnamon, cardamom, carrot, orris butter, ginger, patchouli and papyrus. Made without: Animal products.