Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Dose of Colors

Dose Of Colors Matte Liquid Lipstick

$18.00
At Ulta Beauty
Dose Of Colors Matte Liquid Lipstick is long wearing, highly pigmented and ultra comfortable. It applies as a creamy liquid but after a few minutes it dries to a matte finish.
Featured in 1 story
Ulta Beauty's 50% Sale Starts This Weekend
by Megan Decker