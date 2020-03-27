Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
blóma
Dorothy Headband In Emerald
£32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At blóma
*this item is made to order so please allow 3-5 days for orders to be dispatched* These beautiful headbands are Handmade from acrylic beads and are available in emerald green and black.
More from blóma
blóma
Queenie Barrettes
£17.00
from
blóma
BUY
blóma
Autumn Daisy Earrings
£18.00
from
blóma
BUY
blóma
All Pearl Beaded Daisy Earrings
£15.00
from
blóma
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted