Block Shop

DOROTHY DOT ROBE | CORNFLOWER Our homage to cool summer mornings on the eastern seaboard, in the perfect shade of bachelor’s button blue. Hand block printed on organic, super lightweight cotton, with perfect, deep pockets. Available in two new sizes: S/M (on Carolina, right) and L/XL (on Iris, left). 100% certified organic Indian cotton S/M: 47" length, 26" shoulder, 13.5" sleeve L/XL: 52" length, 32" shoulder, 15.5" sleeve Hand block printed by 5th generation master printers in Jaipur Wash cold, tumble dry low. Iron as needed. A note on sizing: The S/M is the same as our old robes but just slightly shorter in length and with a shorter, tapered sleeve. The L/XL is the same as the old robes but six inches wider.