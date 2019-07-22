Search
Products fromShopClothingPants
Farrow

Dorothée Sailor Pant

$88.00$36.99
At Need Supply
Wide leg denim sailor pant from Farrow. Built-up waist with pleats below. Darted back waist. Front button closure. Exaggerated wide leg with stitched cuff. Unlined. • Light Denim • 100% cotton • Hand wash • Imported
Featured in 1 story
Your Heatwave Survival Hack: Loose Clothes
by Emily Ruane