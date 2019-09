Doroteyya

Doroteyya White Maxi Dress

£98.95

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

White Maxi Dress This white maxi dress is made out of lyocell - a fabric that is super comfortable, keep you cool during hot time of the ear. Softer than silk, cooler than linen and more absorbing than cotton. There couldnt be a better fabric for a dress. Natural fabric that is eco-friendly and