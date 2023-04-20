Essentia

Dormiq Foam Mattress Topper

$439.00 $329.25

Patented natural memory foam mattress topper offering clean air and allergy-friendly environment to any room, the perfect addition to any room. Dorm IQ is available in 2 different thicknesses either a 1-inch natural memory foam topper or 2-inch natural memory foam topper. Offering a mid-contour to any existing sleeping surface the patented natural memory foam helps you experience unmatched pressure relief for increased blood circulation through the body. This is the time that your body truly recovers from the day.