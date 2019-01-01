Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Dormify
Dormify Pila Paper Towel Holder
$25.00
$18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Dormify
Featured in 1 story
Our Dormify Sale Favorites
by
Anna Gray
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Williams-Sonoma
Stuffed Hamburger Press With Lifter
$16.95
from
Williams-Sonoma
BUY
DETAILS
BioLite
Campstove
$130.00
from
BioLite
BUY
DETAILS
Snow Peak
Collapsible Coffee Drip
$29.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
World Market
Muffin Tops Silicone Baking Cups, 2 Pack
$7.99
from
World Market
BUY
More from Dormify
DETAILS
Dormify
Blue Shibori Comforter & Sham Set (full/queen)
$159.00
$127.20
from
Dormify
BUY
DETAILS
Dormify
Rad Rug - Pretty In Pink
$108.00
$65.00
from
Dormify
BUY
DETAILS
Dormify
Shibori Wave Duvet Cover & Sham Set (full/queen)
$129.00
$99.00
from
Dormify
BUY
DETAILS
Dormify
Leaf Pillow
$24.00
$16.80
from
Dormify
BUY
More from Kitchen
DETAILS
Dyson
Multifloor 2 Upright Vacuum In Iron/satin Yellow
$399.99
$299.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
DETAILS
Char-broil
Kamander Charcoal Kamado Grill
$349.00
$298.00
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Air Choice
Personal Air Cooler,
$37.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Scinex
Personal Air Conditioner
$39.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Home
Home
The Best Under $200 Buys From Wayfair's Memorial Day Blowout
Although Wayfair is never short of a good sale, its Memorial Day Clearance event is knocking aforementioned legendary discounts out of the shopping park.
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Get The F Out
Do These 8 Things As Soon As You Move Into A New Place
We've all seen the dark side of moving. For some odd reason, seeing all your earthly possessions packed away into several boxes can be very emotional, and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
The Major Memorial Day Home Sales You Don't Want To Miss
If a sale happens and no one knows to shop it, does it even make a steal? We're not going to test this philosophical shopping theory right now, because
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted