Orren Ellis

Dorman Glass End Table

Add this product to your new modern home decor. It combines modern sophistication with pure practicality, featuring a sleek, tinted glass top and a convenient bottom storage rack. Use it to store your favorite novels, magazines, tablets, and reduce the clutter in your home. With its smaller stature and simple design, it fits perfectly between the living room couches or next to the loveseat. It's not exclusively made for the living room, however; use it as a minimalist nightstand in your bedroom, or as a place to store mail in your entryway. The matte black powder coat finish also makes this side table resistant to natural wear. With its clean, black look and modern style, this product blends seamlessly with any contemporary decor. And with its padded feet, you can move this table around the room without the risk of scuffing your beautiful floors. With its gorgeous minimalistic design and useful functionality, it will be the perfect place to set your morning coffee or store your favorite reading materials.