Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Rejina Pyo
Doris Sandals
$575.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Leather: Calfskin Wooden heel Strappy silhouette Open toe Leather sole Made in Spain This item cannot be gift-boxed Style #RPYOO30094
Featured in 1 story
These Sculptural Heels Are A Work Of Art
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Cheap Monday
Kitten Heel Velcro Sandals
$155.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Rachel Comey
Blanca Sandal
$425.00
from
Rachel Comey
BUY
DETAILS
Jeffrey Campbell
4ever Strappy Sandals
$110.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Jeffrey Campbell
Minuit
$120.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
More from Rejina Pyo
DETAILS
Rejina Pyo
Nane Bag
£304.29
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Rejina Pyo
Contrast Stitching Trousers
£610.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Rejina Pyo
Crinkled Halter Neck Top
£697.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Rejina Pyo
Rejina Pyo Halterneck Off-the-shoulder Ruched Blouse
£697.00
from
Browns
BUY
More from Sandals
DETAILS
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Knotted Wrap Sandal In White
$350.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted