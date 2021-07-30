Navy Professional

Doris – Manicure Multi Tool – Curved

Doris PRE ORDER - DELIVERY 8-10 WEEKS Introducing Doris our curved manicure multi tool, she is double ended and has a perfectly contoured edge to sit flush against the nail plate. Doris is handcrafted to British Standards and has our unique titanium coating which ensures optimum hygiene. Our Doris manicure tool has been specifically designed as a tool suitable for nail preparation pre manicure or pedicure. Doris is the ultimate tool for all Nail Professionals, her perfectly curved blade is perfect for the removal of dead skin from the nail plate, leaving a clear, perfectly prepped, nail plate giving the best retention for products. FASTEST SELLING CUTICLE TOOL - AS SEEN ON YOU TUBE Top tips Doris is similar to a traditional pusher but should not be used in the same way, she is incredibly sharp and must be used with caution. Holding your Doris tool the same way you would hold a pencil; keep your grip light but firm. Place the edge of the tool flat against the nail plate and gently with almost no pressure, glide the tool over the plate lifting off the dead skin residue. If this causes any pain or discomfort you are applying too much pressure. Not all nails are the same some will create dead skin residue and others won't. By carrying out this step correctly, it will ensure better retention. Doris can be done before every manicure or pedicure. Always ensure the bladed edge is perfect and without any imperfections. Registered Design. IPO.Gov.UK