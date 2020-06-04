Topo Designs

Dopp Kit

$49.00 $40.98

Giant shave kits don’t make sense when you’re packing light, so the crew at Topo were kind enough to make you this Dopp Kit. The triangular shape allows it to sit upright on small hotel shelves and provides easy access to everything you need. The size is small enough for the travel light crowd, but roomy enough to hold all you’d need to stay looking good on the road. The Dopp Kit Premium is built from premium materials in an elevated version of Topo’s signature dopp kit.