Door Sex Swing For Adult Slings And Swings Restraint Bondage Kit For Couples With Adjustable Straps Toy Play

❤For super adventures❤You can get in all different types of positions you can’t do in the bed with misstu door sex swing. You can move whatever you like, swing back and forth, get a great rage of motion. The sex slings helps stretch a lot and get climax easier. ❤Spice up Your Bedroom❤Let the sex swing helps to control your rhythm and get deeper thrust. The misstu love sling is perfect for face level oral actions and effort-saving eagle and frog positions. Beside, the sex sling can be an exercise device if you like. ❤Heavy Duty Materials❤ The door sex swing is super strong and able to hold weight up to 300lbs. The high grade nylon straps ensure the door sex swing durable, and the wide seat and feet pad will make your swing sex comfortable ❤No Damage to Your Door❤The sex swing is very easy to set up without fixtures or drilling. Just throw the sex slings and swings over your door and lock it. When your fun is over, just unlock your door and get the sex slings down. ❤Portable & Easy to Store ❤You just need to fold misstu sex swing up, straps it inside, roll it up and take it away somewhere. The sex sling is perfect for hotel, for honeymoons, vacations, and romantic getways