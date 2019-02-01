Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
AllModern
Donvers Hand Woven Cotton Red Area Rug (5x8)
$206.99
$139.99
Buy Now
Review It
At AllModern
Technique: Hand loomed Construction: Handmade Material: Cotton Location: Indoor Use Only
Featured in 1 story
How To Decorate Your Space Using Colorstrology
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Target
Hello Stranger Doormat
$12.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Rivet
Red Mosaic Multi-print Wool Rug
$299.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Red Barrel Studio
Cabarita Tiles Bath Rug (set Of 2)
$106.40
$37.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
Shine By Pasargad
Hand-knotted Cotton Area Rug, 4' X 6'
$288.00
$92.00
from
Sotheby's Home
BUY
More from AllModern
DETAILS
AllModern
Moskowitz Ladder Bookcase
$149.99
$84.74
from
AllModern
BUY
DETAILS
AllModern
Nia Sleeper
$459.90
from
AllModern
BUY
DETAILS
AllModern
Ashley Papasan Chair
$488.90
$157.49
from
AllModern
BUY
DETAILS
AllModern
Hideaway Wall Desk And Display Shelf
$1199.90
$299.00
from
AllModern
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted