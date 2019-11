Briogeo

Don’t Despair, Repair! Honey Moisture Deep Conditioning Mask

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Briogeo

Our bestselling mask for dry damaged hair, now infused with organic, unpasteurized honey for intense moisture. In a clinical study, hair treated with the Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask showed a 75% reduction in breakage after 3 uses compared to untreated hair.