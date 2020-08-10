Briogeo

Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask

$36.00 $27.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

Restore radiance, strength and smoothness into your strands with Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask. Specially formulated for dry, damaged or chemically treated hair, this hydrating mask's powerful delivery of antioxidants brings your locks back to life. It's infused with a nourishing blend of argan, avocado and sweet almond oils to deeply condition damaged cuticle fibers from the inside out.