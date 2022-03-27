FP Movement

Style No. 58742909; Color Code: 104 An essential to add to your workout wardrobe, this square neck sports bra is featured in a second-skin stretchy style with supportive wide straps and a longer length for extra coverage. Square back design Light compression Sweat-wicking style FP Movement A destination for the life well-lived, Free People Movement offers performance-ready activewear, practice-perfect styles and beyond-the-gym staples. We believe in the power of community, in supporting and lifting each other up and always #movingtogether. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Made in the USA