Fragrance Family: Floral Scent Type: Warm Florals Key Notes: Blackcurrant, Jasmine Grandiflorum, Bourbon Vanilla Fragrance Description: Donna Born in Roma is a modern haute couture floriental. The couture elegance is made of three qualities of jasmine which bring a luxurious femininity when blended with vanilla bourbon, the most expensive extract in the world. This mix is twisted with a radiant trio of modern wood, which gives an edgy touch reminiscent of Rome street culture. About the Bottle: The bottle is designed with the iconic Valentino stud, the signature of Valentino Couture, which is inspired by Roma architecture.