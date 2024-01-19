Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Valentino
Donna Born In Roma Coral Fantasy Eau De Parfum
$85.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Valentino
Donna Born In Roma Coral Fantasy Eau De Parfum
BUY
$85.00
Sephora
Kayali
Vanilla Royale Sugared Patchouli
BUY
$152.00
Adore Beauty
Narciso Rodriguez
For Her Musc Noir Rose
BUY
$167.00
Adore Beauty
Diptyque
Fleur De Peau Hair Mist
BUY
$94.00
Mecca
More from Valentino
Valentino
Vlogo Hobo Small Textured-leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
$4180.00
Net-A-Porter
Valentino
Voce Viva Eau De Parfum
BUY
$91.00
$130.00
Nordstrom
Valentino
Mini Donna Born In Roma Coffret Perfume Set
BUY
$60.00
Sephora
Valentino
Wool And Silk Blend Tie
BUY
$580.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Fragrance
Valentino
Donna Born In Roma Coral Fantasy Eau De Parfum
BUY
$85.00
Sephora
who is elijah
Ocean Eyes Perfume
BUY
$179.00
Who Is Elijah
Fornasetti Profumi
Original Sin With Apple Candle
BUY
$389.00
Libertine Parfumerie
Diptyque
Orphéon Eau De Parfum
BUY
$274.00
Space NK
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted