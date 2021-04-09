lazygardens

Donkey Tails, 6 Inch

Sedum Hyrbid DESCRIPTION Sedum ‘Burrito’ forms semi-prostrate stems with dense glaucous blue-green “jelly bean” leaves. Excellent for hanging basket culture, or in brightly lit atriums or patios with filtered light. The origin of this plant is quite an enigmatic mystery. There is no known record of ‘Burrito’ having occurred in habitat. As ‘Burrito’ seems similar to Sedum morganianum, which is native to Mexico and forms long cascading stems of glaucous blue-green leaves, there has been conjecture that perhaps ‘Burrito’ is a natural Sedum morganianum hybrid. As similar plants in habitat often cascade down rocky inclines where the water drains swiftly away from the plant, it is preferable to plant Sedum ‘Burrito’ in a porous soil with good drainage. Prefers bright, filtered light with ample airflow. Water thoroughly when soil is dry to the touch. Protect from frost. SURVIVE & THRIVE Recommended pairings: Echeveria ‘Neon Breakers’, Sedum adolphi Firestorm™ Bloom time: Spring Size: Trailing Plant in porous, well-draining soil Provide bright light to full sun (indirect light in afternoon) Water thoroughly when soil is dry to the touch Hardiness: USDA Zone 10 (32° F)