Madewell

Donegal Kent Cardigan

$98.00 $58.80

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Soft mid-weight bouclé knit Long profile with ribbed edges and side slits Open placket Patch front pockets Shell: 38% polyamide/33% acrylic/25% wool/4% other fibers Hand wash Imported, China Style #MADEW43909