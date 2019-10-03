Bomba Curls

Our 100% natural Dominican Forbidden Oil is a lightweight, multipurpose oil that has been formulated using never before shared generational growth secrets and techniques, unique to the Dominican Republic. We are the first to share our secrets to length retention with the world, which makes our oil Forbidden! We have sourced the highest quality oils to create our elixir. This premium blend of oils works to moisturize the hair and scalp and gives your follicles the boost they need to promote maximum healthy hair growth. BOMBA TIP: Treat not just your scalp, but your body to our antioxidant rich oil & marvel at the results! For all hair types, safe for color treated hair, 4 fl oz.