Dominica Contemporary Slatted Outdoor Dining Table

Dimensions: 30" H x 60" L x 32" W Made with solid acacia wood , perfect for outdoor use Resistant to a variety of outdoor elements Sits 6 people comfortably Including a center insert for an umbrella to create shade Create a simple yet inviting dining space on any deck or patio with this charming outdoor dining table. Constructed with a beautiful slatted surface from solid acacia hardwood, this table is naturally sturdy & stylish. If needed, place a large umbrella in the small, round opening in the center of the table for shade to enjoy in the summer heat.