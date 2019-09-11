All Modern
Domingo 1 Drawer Space Desk
$249.99$208.54
At All Modern
This functional and ergonomic Space Desk is a modern version of a traditional writing desk. Handy cable management, several storage spaces in different sizes and a slot for smartphones or tablets, are some of the key features Space will offer you. It serves multiple functions such as: podium, reception desk, work-station, laptop stand or drafting table. Ideal for working while standing. Available in light oak veneer with pure white lacquered details and white metallic feet.