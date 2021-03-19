Capra Designs

Dome Eros Planter

$149.00 $96.85

At Verishop

With its dome-like design, theDome Eros Planter can be home to your favorite plants or serve as an entryway bowl in which you can throw all your knick-knacks. Handmade in Vietnam, this planter is available in terracotta and neptune hues to bring some earth tones to your living space. The Dome Eros Planter is perfect for arid plants. When designing it we envisioned a draping Rhipsalis or a collection of cacti planted in it. Its feature four-footed plinth is actually the drip tray. All of Capra Designs' planters are designed with a tray so that you can pot directly into the planter and know that your plant is still experiences proper drainage. Note: Plant not included