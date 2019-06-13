Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
Yuzefi
Dolores Suede And Textured-leather Shoulder Bag
$695.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Tonal-brown suede and textured-leather (Calf) Push clasp-fastening front flap Designer color: Cinnamon/ Brick Weighs approximately 1.5lbs/ 0.7kg Made in the UK
Featured in 1 story
9 Handbag Trends To Buy In Bulk This Summer
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Emily Levine
Funky Knot Bag
$185.00
from
Emily Levine
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Geometric Mini Bag
$69.98
$49.99
from
Loopy Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Viviesta
Genuine Leather Large Frame Bag
$70.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Drawstring Leather Bucket Bag
£89.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Yuzefi
DETAILS
Yuzefi
Dolores Color-block Textured-leather Shoulder Bag
$695.00
$556.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Yuzefi
Pouchy Clutch Bag
£335.00
from
Far Fetch
BUY
DETAILS
Yuzefi
Suede Textured Leather Shoulder Bag
£495.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Yuzefi
Pouchy Clutch Bag
$403.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Top Handle
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Croc Effect Top Handle Semi Circle Bag
$59.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Sian Cow Mini Shoulder Bag
£29.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Little Liffner
Twisted Lizard-effect Leather Tote
£345.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Rejina Pyo
Nane Bag
£304.29
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted