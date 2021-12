Free People

Dolman Quilted Denim Jacket

$198.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 50399724; Color Code: 401 Quilted denim jacket featured in a slouchy silhouette. Dolman style sleeves Front zip closure Hip pockets Smocked elastic band in back Solid stripe detailing down the sleeves Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Bust: 54 in Sleeve Length: 30 in Length: 27 in