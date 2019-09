Koji

Dolly Wink Liquid Eyeliner

$14.98

Japan KOJI "Dolly Wink" liquid eyeliner deep black now every girl can become a Doll - Produced by Tsubasa Masuwaka fine tip design for Perfect & Impressive Big Eyes from delicate fine line to bold thick line. Excellent quick-drying formula, sweat, tears, sebum & smudge-resistant. Dense black color allows you to create Beautiful Sharp Line that stays on all day. Can be easily removed by lukewarm water.